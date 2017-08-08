Piqua man to serve 17 months for child porn

MIAMI COUNTY —A Piqua man will spend the next 17 months in prison for possession of child pornography, which was discovered by his wife in their home last spring.

Joshua Schwarz, 29, of Piqua, entered a plea of guilty to counts one through five of fourth-degree felony pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. On all counts, he will serve 17 months in prison. For counts 11 through 15 of the indictment of fifth-degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, he will serve 10 months in prison. Both sentences will run concurrently with one another for 17 months total.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Gee said although he did not view the child pornography images himself, the descriptions from the state assistant prosecutor Janna Parker confirmed the images were exploitative and graphic of young children. Gee also noted he was unable to give consecutive sentences for a longer sentence because the charges did not meet certain criteria to warrant consecutive sentences.

“There are no words to describe the court’s feeling of the exploitation of children,” Gee said, noting the serious physical and psychological harm the children in the images were subjected to. The children were unable to be identified by law enforcement.

“The exploitation of these very young children undoubtedly result in whatever injury they may have suffered whether it’s psychological or physical. It would be made much worse because of their very tender, young age.”

Prior to sentencing, Parker asked the court for the maximum sentence of five years in prison for Schwarz. Parker said the volume of images alone was highly significant and Schwarz tried to destroy evidence of his pornography collection, which he had amassed over approximately 18 years.

“These are quite honestly some of the most graphic, disgusting photos I’ve ever seen,” Parker said. “These victims are extraordinarily young, I would say infants. They certainly most likely suffered great physical harm as a result of the images of raping that were photographed.”

Parker said some of the images included children being raped and other sexually exploitative poses. Parker also said Schwarz was engaging in conversations with others for “meet-ups” to engage in sexual conduct with young children, which she said was also a great concern.

“They were in costumes, they were role-playing. Graphic sexual raping all upon children that all were under 5 years of age. It was wholly disgusting,” Parker said.

Parker said she reviewed Schwarz’s counseling notes, which she found to have focused on his marriage rather than his addiction to child pornography.

Parker closed her statement to the court, noting the physical and psychological harm to the victims in the photographs. On behalf of those nameless victims, Parker said, “They cannot speak for themselves, so I’m here to speak for them today … Every time they are viewed and every time they are passed along, they become victims all over again.”

Schwarz made a brief statement before the court, saying, “I’m sorry for the things I’ve done,” and that he’d comply with any programs or counseling orders the court would put in place.

Schwarz’ defense attorney Patrick Mulligan submitted a sentencing memorandum and his counseling notes and documentation from the New Creations counseling center Schwarz has been attending since his release from jail.

Last May, Schwarz entered into a plea agreement with the state to drop the third-degree felony tampering with evidence and 10 additional counts of pandering and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. The charges do not merge due to 10 different children’s images found on Schwarz’s cell phone and computers.

According to reports, at least 10 different children were photographed in various sexual acts or poses. All of the reported victims were prepubescent from infants to children aged 6 years old. Schwarz also attempted to destroyed photos on his computer and cell phone prior to the investigation. There were also messages indicating he would meet up with others online.

Schwarz was labeled a Tier II sex offender with child victim specification after the sentencing hearing. He is to register for the next 25 years with in-person verification every 180 days.

