Dog food donations needed at shelter

TROY — Following an influx of dogs coming into the Miami County Animal Shelter, the shelter is in dire need of dog food, according to director Marcia Doncaster.

Doncaster said following several cases of cruelty and abandonment cases in the past week, the shelter currently is housing 20 adult dogs, compared to the usual 10-15 dogs normally in the shelter. They also have two litters of puppies — a two-week old litter and a four-week old litter, for a total of 17 puppies, she said.

Doncaster said the shelter could use donations of high-quality puppy and dog food at this time.

“The mother dogs we give puppy food because it has more calories in it,” she said.

Doncaster said the shelter typically uses Pedigree or Iams brand dog foods, but will take any quality food they can get donated. She said they mix the foods in order to prevent the dogs from having digestive issues.

“We were so low on dog food, we were down to our last bag and it was getting critical,” she said.

Following some social media pleas, Doncaster said some donations have come in in the last few days; however, they also need to prepare for when the 17 puppies are weaned from their mothers, she said.

She said shelter staff and volunteers — and the dogs — are appreciative of the community for their help.

“People have started coming in and dropping off food. It just shows what kind of community we live in,” Doncaster said. “Thanks to everybody that has donated already, and everyone that will, we appreciate it.”

Doncaster said the shelter also could use donations of paper towels and are looking for a 7-foot-by-7-foot resin storage building to store their dog food to keep it dry and bug-free.

“It would really help. We are clearing space in the garage in hopes of getting one soon,” she said.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 1110 N. County Road 25-A in Troy.

Doncaster said the shelter also can always use other supplies and has a list available on their website, http://www.co.miami.oh.us/shelter. They also have an Amazon “wish list” on the website, where even the dog food can be purchased and sent directly to the animal shelter. Other items needed also are listed.

Dogs and cats available for adoption can be seen on the shelter’s website as well.

For more information, call 332-6919.

Marvin is in need of a forever home. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/08/web1_Dog.jpg Marvin is in need of a forever home.

Influx of dogs, puppies causes food shortage

By Melody Vallieu mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or call (937) 552-2131

Reach Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or call (937) 552-2131