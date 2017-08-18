New faces at Partners in Hope

MIAMI COUNTY — Partners in Hope is excited to welcome two new staff members to the organization. Carol Jackson and Andrea Keller, both members of Troy Church of the Brethren, bring a passion for service and a commitment to building positive partnerships that will help support families in need.

Carol Jackson, who has been employed by PIH as the Finance Manager since August of last year is continuing in that position, but has added an additional role as Caregivers Coordinator. Her years as a CPA, as well as her many connections as a community volunteer for organizations like the Hayner Center have made her the perfect fit for the Partners in Hope. The Caregivers program provides rides to medical appointments, “click-list” shopping, outings, and friendly visits to persons over the age of 62 who live in Troy and Casstown. The program currently has 87 rider clients and volunteers are always needed.

Andrea Keller joined the staff as Volunteer and Relief Programs Coordinator just three weeks ago. As a student at Manchester University, she double majored in religion and Spanish, and after graduation, spent a year of volunteer service with Rural and Migrant Ministry in Liberty, N.Y. Her most recent position was with Grace Hospice as their volunteer coordinator. With a staff of only four people, volunteers are essential to maintaining and expanding programs of the organization. This new position was “jump-started” through generous grants from the Paul G. Duke Foundation and the World Religion Foundation.

Partners in Hope, Inc. is a non-profit organization that opened its doors to serve the community in 1990. Throughout its 27 year history, PHI has offered programs of relief, education, and development to families in need. In 2016, programs and services were provided to over 2,400 individuals in Troy and Casstown. Their vision and mission is to “offer hope through our faith as children of God, we build positive relationships and develop partnerships to create an impact on our community.”

Both Carol and Andrea are available by calling (937) 335-0448. You can also connect with them by email through the Partners in Hope website. For more information, visit www.partnersinhopeinc.org.