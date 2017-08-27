Health inspections

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

Aug. 18

East of Chicago Pizza, 1560 Covington Ave., Piqua — Observed temperatures on salad prep above 41degrees. Tomato — 48 degrees; Olives — 46 degrees; ranch dressing — 49 degrees. To prevent bacterial growth, thermostat turned down and repair called in.

The following items need to be cleaned: food containers, oven, floor in hard-to-reach areas, sub prep unit, fans in walk-in unit, utensil container and ceiling.

Provided by the Miami County Public Health

Aug. 18

Railroad Restaurant, 629 S. Crawford St., Troy — Person in charge was not able to show Level II Certification during inspection. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall obtain the Level II certification in food protection according to rule 3701-21-25 of the Administrative Code. Person in charge duties: ensure employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report their health information. This is a critical violation.

Repeat observation: Person in charge was not able to show illness reporting verification. To prevent transmission of food-borne illness, the person in charge shall ensure that food and conditional employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health as it relates to diseases that are transmissible through food.

Observed TCS foods were not properly thawed. Observed hamburger meat thawing in three-compartment sink bin. Corrected during inspection. Person in charge took the meat out and placed it in refrigeration. TCS food shall be thawed as required in this rule. Manual and mechanical warewashing equipment, chemical sanitization (Quaternary ammonium)-temp., pH, concentration, and hardness

Observed Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution did not contain minimum concentration during inspection. This is a critical violation. A Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution shall: (a) Have a minimum temperature of 75F, (b) Have a concentration as specified and as indicated by the manufacturer’s use directions included in the labeling, (c) Be used only in water with 500 ppm (mg/I) hardness or less, or used in water having a hardness no greater than specified by the manufacturer’s label.

Repeat observation: Observed food residual on the handles of equipment throughout food prep area. Nonfood-contact su1iaces of equipment shall be kept clean.

Observed no hand washing sign posted at the hand washing sink in the food prep area. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands shall be provided at all hand washing sinks used by food employees.

The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair. Observed hole in the wall above FRP lining on the corner where the door leads to the back storage area. Repairing. The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair.

Observed the presence of flies in the food prep area and gnats corning from below the mop sink in back storage area. To prevent illness, the presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled by: Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of food and supplies; routinely inspecting the premises for evidence of pests; Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or pesticides used according section (C), (K) and (L) of rule 3717-1-07.1 of this code; and eliminating harborage conditions.

• Residence Inn, 87 Troy Towne Road, Troy — Repeat observation: Observed improper use of time as a public health control for hard-boiled eggs and shredded cheese up to four hours at the self-service bar. This is a critical violation. To prevent the growth of pathogens: If time without temperature control is used for up to a maximum of four hours, the food shall: (a) The food shall have an initial temperature of 41 degrees. For less when removed from cold holding temperature control, or 135 degrees. For greater when removed from hot holding temperature control; (b) The food shall be marked or otherwise identified to indicate the time that is four hours past the point in time when the food is removed from temperature control: (c) The food shall be cooked and served at any temperature if ready-to-eat, or discarded, within four hours from the point in time when the food is removed from temperature control; and (d} The food in unmarked containers or packages, or marked to exceed a four-hour limit shall be discarded.

Observed apple juice syrup spill on the bottom shelf of refrigerator at the end of the hallway by the laundry room. Nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept clean.

Observed coffee stirrers being stored in customer lobby area without protection from contamination. Cleaned equipment and utensils, laundered linens. single-service articles, and single-use articles shall be properly stored as described in this rule.

Observed a build-up of debris on door behind reach-in refrigerator and freezer inside kitchen area. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Observed the presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed strong odor coming from open gap drain in cabinet. This is a critical violation. This violation is considered a harborage for pests, as it can attract said pests based on the odor alone. As this is a possible harborage of pests, this must be eliminated by cleaning and scrubbing out the pipe.