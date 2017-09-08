Wildflower walk offered

COVINGTON — The Miami County Park District will hold its Wildflower Walk program at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Stillwater Prairie Reserve Rangeline Road, 7790 N. Rangeline Road in Covington.

Join a park district naturalist and take a leisurely hike along the boardwalk to discover what spring wildflowers are in bloom. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

TMCS to host CCW class

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering an eight hour class teaching the mindset and skills needed to carry a concealed weapon. The class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 3 G Tactical, 1455 W. Main St., Tipp City.

This class exceeds the requirements needed to apply for an Ohio CCW permit, and those from over 35 other states. The course is taught by experienced instructors, Mark Beckman, Matt Black, Jim Davis and Jannette Trujillo. Lunch will be provided.

The cost of the class is $100 for residents and nonresidents. Supply list is available upon registration. Visit www.tmcomservices.org for more information.

DAR promotes Constitution Week

MIAMI COUNTY — The Piqua Lewis Boyer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), which represents Troy and the Northern Miami Valley area, is celebrating the founding of America. Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life, begins Sept. 17.

Troy Mayor Michael Beamish has issued a Proclamation naming Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in the city. The local DAR chapter has also set up displays at both the Troy-Miami County Public Library and the Piqua Public Library depicting facts and history of the U.S. Constitution.

Keller named to dean’s list

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — A total of 297 students engaged in undergraduate study at Manchester University were named to the spring 2017 Dean’s List, including Paige Keller of Troy.

Students must achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes.

Tractor Supply seeking market vendors

TROY — The Tractor Supply store in Troy is looking for farmers, crafters and artisans to sell their homemade and homegrown goods at its Farmers Market on Oct. 7.

Tractor Supply is encouraging those with an interest in everything from homemade crafts and candles to baked goods, art and gardening to sign up. To register, vendors can visit TSCEventPartners.com or the Troy store. Nonprofit organizations and food trucks are also welcome to register.

By registering, participants will have the opportunity to showcase and sell their goods and services, free of charge, in tented areas near the storefront.