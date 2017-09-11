Area briefs

SNL event set at Y

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Sept. 23 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, a bounce house, and a movie. Pizza and lemonade will be served during the movie time. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

Register at the Robinson branch or over the phone at 440-9622. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Road to close

TROY — Piqua-Troy Road between Troy-Urbana and Polecat Road will be closed between 7 a.m. and Sept. 18 and 5 p.m. Sept. 29, for water main and sewer main extensions.

Platbook available

TROY — The new 2017 Miami County Platbook is available for $23 at the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District office or OSU Extension Miami County.

Cash, check, or money order onlyat the Miami SWCD. No credit cards will be accepted.

Fall cemetery clean-up underway

TROY — To prepare for the annual fall cleanup of the cemetery grounds of both Riverside Cemetery and Rosehill Cemetery, citizens are asked to remove their wreaths, decorations and other items that have been left on the cemetery grounds/gravesites at both Riverside and Rosehill Cemeteries by Oct. 15.

Beginning Oct. 16, all ground mounted decorations and other items left on cemetery grounds/gravesites will be removed by Cemetery staff to permit the raking and blowing of leaves around monuments.

New permitted cemetery decorations can be placed starting Nov. 15.

All decorations placed must conform to the Cemetery Department Rules and Regulations for the Use of Flowers and Other Decorations. Copies of the rules and regulations are available from the cemetery office. Unauthorized plantings, flowers and decorations will be removed from the cemetery grounds without further notice.

If there are questions, call the Cemetery Department at 335-2710.

River walk to remember loved ones

COVINGTON — On Sunday, Sept. 17, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Generations of Life Community Bereavement Resource Center will be offering a River Walk Memorial at The Stillwater Prairie Reserve in Covington.

Friends and families are invited to enjoy this beautiful fall walk in memory of loved ones. Each person being remembered will be honored with a flower placed in the Stillwater River during the reading of names. Attendees will enjoy Native American flute music by John DeBoer during the service.

The river walk stretches approximately one mile along a limestone gravel path, so appropriate walking shoes are necessary. Refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the walk.

Contact Pathways of Hope at the Generations of Life Community Bereavement Resource Center at (937) 573-2103 for registration information and questions. The registration deadline is Sept. 13.