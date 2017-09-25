Posted on by

Sheriff’s Office release video of suspect in a breaking and entering case


For the Troy Daily News

Video:

MIAMI COUNTY — On Sept. 18, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a breaking and entering report in rural Staunton Township. Forced entry had been made to a garage under construction and a new dishwasher and chainsaw were stolen. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office released security video which captured one suspect who appears to be a white male with a beard. Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect is requested to call the Miami County Communication Center at 937-440-9911. Anonymous tips can be left on on the sheriff’s office’s website, www.miamicountysheriff.org.

Video Caption: MCSO release video of burglar suspect
Video Credit: Provided video
Video Position:

