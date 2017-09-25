Cemtery clean-up to begin

TROY — To prepare for the annual fall cleanup of the cemetery grounds of both Riverside Cemetery and Rosehill Cemetery, residents are asked to remove their wreaths, decorations and other items that have been left on the cemetery grounds/gravesites at both Riverside and Rosehill Cemeteries by Oct. 15.

Beginning Oct. 16, all ground mounted decorations and other items left on cemetery grounds/gravesites will be removed by Cemetery staff to permit the raking and blowing of leaves around monuments.

New permitted cemetery decorations can be placed starting Nov. 15.

All decorations placed must conform to the Cemetery Department Rules and Regulations for the Use of Flowers and Other Decorations. Copies of the Rules and Regulations are available from the Cemetery office. Unauthorized plantings, flowers and decorations will be removed from the cemetery grounds without further notice.

If there are questions, call the Cemetery Department at 335-2710.