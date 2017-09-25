Tipp board hears report card results

TIPP CITY — On Monday night, the Tipp City school board heard from Superintendent Gretta Kumpf about the district’s state report card scores.

Kumpf described the district’s scores as “respectable,” but added that there is room for improvement in many areas.

The district received an overall C grade in achievement, scoring an 82 percent, a B, in the performance index, which measures the test results of every student.

The other achievement component, indicators met, was a 50 percent, or a D. This portion measures the percent of students who passed state tests. Kumpf noted that for many of the indicators where the district fell short, the scores were just shy of the 80 percent passage rate required — like in seventh grade English Language Arts, where the district scored 79.9 percent.

Kumpf noted that the state again changed the threshold for the passage rate required of the indicators met category.

The district received B grades in K-3 Literacy, progress, which looks at student growth compared to past performances, and gap closing, which shows how well different student populations perform; and in preparation for success, which looks at student SAT and ACT scores, the number of honors diplomas earned, and the number of students that earn an industry-recognized credential.

Kumpf also called the district’s A for its graduation rate “stellar.”

