County to negotiate surveillance contract

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday morning, the Miami County Commissioners voted to enter contract negotiations for security improvements and approved roofing repairs at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center.

The board approved contract negotiations with Heapy Engineering of Dayton to design a surveillance and access control system for the county’s jail and incarceration facility, as well as surveillance for the engineer’s office and county garage and the Eldean Covered Bridge.

“It’s an important project,” IT Director Matt Watkins said.

The county put out a request for qualifications earlier this year but held off awarding the project until after a committee was formed to review and rank the qualifications received.

The committee, consisting of Watkins, Sheriff Dave Duchak and Director of Operations and Facilities Chris Johnson, conducted interviews with the top ranked firms and decided on Heapy Engineering.

The board also accepted a quote from Meyer Restoration for roof repairs at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center.

The project will replace approximately 59 squares of shingled roof surface at a cost of $24,667, including a $1,000 contingency for unforeseen deck replacement issues.

The project will also include a two-year workmanship warranty as well as a 30-year prorated shingle warranty.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

