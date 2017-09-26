Hayner Center to host ceramic exhibit

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to be hosting Cooperative Works by Kevin Russell and Richard Paldino.

The exhibit will be on display at the Hayner Center from Sept. 29 to Nov. 26 with an opening reception on Sunday, Oct. 1st from 2-4 p.m. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy, Ohio. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. The opening reception is a wonderful way to meet the artists and gain insight into their work.

Ceramic artists Kevin Russell and Richard Paldino have been working with the medium of clay for more than 80 years combined. Over the past several years, the two artists have joined their talents to create Cooperative Works by Kevin Russell and Richard Paldino. In this team effort, one artist begins a pottery piece and then turns the work-in-progress over to the other artist who completes the creative process. Each finished cooperative piece, demonstrates the trust and confidence between Kevin and Richard as they are inspired by each other’s creative energy to produce new and exciting ceramic works of art. This exhibit will feature cooperative, as well as individual works by Kevin Russell and Richard Paldino.

In the late 1960s, young Richard Paldino began his studies of fine art at the Dayton Art Institute. He continued his education at Wright State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in art education. Paldino has worked as an art teacher and a fine artist. His work has been exhibited in many regional galleries and craft shows. He has been a practicing potter with a studio in Troy for more than 15 years.

Kevin Russell is a native of Columbus, Ohio. He earned a B.A. in art education from the University of Findlay and a M.F.A. in ceramics from Fort Hays State University in Kansas. Kevin has been teaching art at his alma mater, Westland High School, for 20 years. Kevin’s work reflects his life experiences.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

The center’s hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, please visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.