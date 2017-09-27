Troy Civic Theatre presents ‘Yankee Tavern’

Staff Report

TROY —Troy Civic Theatre will open is newest production, “Yankee Tavern,” on Friday.

You may think you’ve heard every possible 9/11 conspiracy theory, but this story offers new insight. When a stranger walks into a timeworn New York tavern, he shakes up the regulars, and a young couple finds themselves caught up in what might be the biggest conspiracy of all. A show full of intrigue, “Yankee Tavern” is sure to be on your mind long after leaving the theater.

Yankee Tavern stars TCT regulars Derek Dunavent as Adam, Sydney Edington as Janet, Steve Dietrich as Ray, and Alain Alejandro as Palmer. Jennifer Kaufman is directing her third show at TCT with assistance from stage manager, Niccole SueAnn Wallace.

Yankee Tavern is being presented with permission by Dramatists Play Service. Performances run Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 1, 6, 7, and 8, at the Barn in the Park on Adams Street in Troy, at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Patrons should note, each of the shows in the 2017-2018 season will feature six performances, which includes a Sunday matinee performance both weekends. Tickets are available by calling the theater box office at (937) 339-7700 or by ordering online at www.troycivictheatre.com.

Troy Civic Theatre is a non-profit community theater and has been honored with several Dayton-area and Ohio regional and state performance and technical awards over the years, and has continued to bring entertainment to Troy for more than 50 years.

For more information, contact the theater at (937) 339-7700 or visit www.troycivictheatre.com.