Aircraft forced to land near Piqua Airport

PIQUA — An area pilot proved the adage that “any landing you can walk away from is a good one,” after the engine on his Cessna 182 aircraft failed short of the runway at Piqua/Hartzell Airport on Wednesday.

The pilot, identified by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as Myron Sowry, 77, of Phillipsburg, was making a long final on Runway 08 around just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday when he lost power. Sowry initiated forced landing procedures, bringing the aircraft down in standing corn approximately one-quarter mile from the end of the runway.

He landed safely, exited the aircraft, and made his way through around 100 yards of standing corn to Brian Bros. Painting & Restoration on Versailles Road where he contacted authorities.

The Piqua Fire Department along with mutual aide from both Covington and Lockington Fire Departments responded to the scene where a search to re-locate the aircraft was started.

Lt. Joe Gephardt of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said, “He did a good job of keeping it upright,” speaking of Sowry’s skill in making the difficult landing in the corn.

A Lockington firefighter who was on the scene got permission from the landowner and used a tractor and Bushhog to mow a path to the aircraft. Officials from the FAA are expected to arrive at the scene to join the Highway Patrol in the investigation, following which the aircraft will be loaded onto a trailer and transported to the Piqua/Hartzell Airport.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Sgt. Russ Reed of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol takes measurements during the investigation into an airplane that made a forced landing in a standing corn field east of the Piqua Airport on Wednesday morning. Mike Ullery | Daily Call A Cessna 182 rests in a cornfield after it apparently lost power, causing the pilot to initiate a forced landing near the Piqua Airport on Wednesday. Mike Ullery | DAily Call A small aircraft turns final for Runway 08 at Piqua/Hartzell airport as Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers investigate a forced landing near the airport on Wednesday morning. There were no injuries. Approximate location of forced landing

No injuries reported after plane’s engine fails

By Mike Ullery mullery@dailycall.com

