Troy man jailed on rape charge

TROY — A Troy man remains incarcerated on a $100,000 cash bond for allegedly digitally raping a woman in her home earlier this month.

According to court records, Randy Fraley, 61, of Troy, admitted to digitally raping an adult female in her home last week after he was questioned by Troy Police Department detectives. He was charged with first degree felony rape on Tuesday and incarcerated.

The female victim, known to Fraley, contacted Miami County Victim Witness, and reported she had been digitally penetrated against her will by Fraley on Sept. 12. The victim told authorities Fraley asked to have sex with her and she told him no. Fraley then sexually assaulted the female while she was seated in a lift chair. Fraley then apologized and left her Troy residence.

Fraley was arraigned on the first degree felony rape charge on Wednesday.

Fraley