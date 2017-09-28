Rotarians host 3 Weird Sisters owner

TROY — It’s a cooperative of “sisters” who bring their own styles and passions under one roof. Beth Kerber, owner of the eclectic store, 3 Weird Sisters, 15 S. Market St., Troy, shared the vision and success of the company with Troy Rotarians during the club’s Sept. 26 meeting.

Named for a literary reference to William Shakespeare’s (1564-1616) classic tragedy, Macbeth, 3 Weird Sisters is an eclectic display of pre-1994 consignment and gently used memorabilia, antiques, art, collectors’ items, and decorations. Kerber explained that they want to make everyday space a “once in a lifetime event” that is special and unique to each person. Their inventory is always changing, and they do picking trips to various areas of the region and country, modeled after the TV show, American Pickers. They also sell original retail products that include socks, chewing gum and other items.

Initially located on East Main Street, the store’s location is new following Kerber’s purchase of the BK Photo building. They have remodeled the 4,000 square foot first floor into a common area for multiple vendors. They have also opened the second floor to accommodate more items. In total, 3 Weird Sisters is now a cooperative of about 10 vendors.

Kerber is very active with Troy Main Street and participates in special events, concerts, and programs that are provided in downtown Troy. For more information on the store, visit www.facebook.com/3WeirdSistersStudio or their new website at http://the3weirdsisters.com/.

Follow the organization’s activities on Facebook at Troy Rotary Club. To learn more about Rotary and membership in the club, please visit www.troyohiorotary.org.