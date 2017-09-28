Tipp man dies in US 35 crash

WDTN report

RIVERSIDE — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified a Tipp City man who was killed when he was thrown from a car Wednesday as the result of a single-car crash on US 35.

Lawrence Naas, 66, of Tipp City, was killed Wednesday when the car he was in rolled over on US-35.

Police said a Fairborn medic saw the woman and man in the crash and started to administer help to the both of them. An unidentified female was taken to the hospital, and her status is unknown.

U.S. 35 eastbound near the Interstate 675 ramp was closed Wednesday for several hours as a result of the accident.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy.