Health Science program applications accepted at Edison

PIQUA — Applications are currently being accepted for the medical laboratory technician (MLT) and physical therapist assistant (PTA) degree programs at Edison State Community College. The two-year Associate of Applied Science programs will prepare students for a career in health care.

Edison State’s MLT career program prepares graduates to properly perform diagnostic testing to help physicians accurately diagnose and treat patients. At career entry, MLT’s will be able to perform routine clinical laboratory tests done in hematology, chemistry, immunohematology, microbiology, immunology, and coagulation.

The Associate of Applied Science Medical Laboratory Technician degree program is accredited by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Science (NAACLS).

Upon successful completion, PTA’s will work as a team under the direction and supervision of the physical therapist to provide rehabilitative therapies to various populations, including athletes, amputees, the disabled, and those recovering from an illness or injury.

The Associate of Applied Science Physical Therapist Assistant degree program is accredited by the Commission of Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE).

Completed applications for the MLT program must be received by December 31, while applications for the PTA program must be received by Jan. 31. Program applications are available online at www.edisonohio.edu/programs. For more information, call (937) 381-1530.