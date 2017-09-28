Holiday story contest

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council is holding a holiday short story contest open to all area students, grades three through 12, and adults.

Students may participate whether public, private or home-schooled. Entries are limited to one submission per person and must be original, unpublished work. Submissions must have a holiday theme and contain at least one reference to candy canes. Story can be no more than 5,000 words and cannot contain any vulgar or offensive subject matter or language.

Entries may be accompanied by one illustration, which does not need to be author’s artwork. Entries must be received by midnight on Monday, Nov. 27, in order to be eligible for judging. Prizes will be awarded on Friday, Dec. 1, at the Community Band Concert at the Zion Lutheran Church. Winning stories will be printed in the 2017 TCAAC Literary Publication. Employees and/or agents of the Tipp City Area Arts Council and their immediate families are not eligible to enter.

Writing workshops will be held on Oct. 6, at the Tipp City Public Library. Grades six through 12 will meet from 3-4 p.m. Grades three through five will meet at 4-5 p.m. A “critiquing” session will be held on Oct. 26, at the Tipp City Public Library, from 3:30–5:30 p.m. All workshops are optional.

Entries will be judged on originality, creativity and artistic quality. Proper spelling and grammar will also be considered. Any entry containing profanity, vulgarity or offensive material will be disqualified. Any entry that does not meet contest requirements or exceeds 5,000 words, will be disqualified.

For any questions concerning the contest, please email Marilee Lake at tcaacwriterscamp@gmail.com. Please use TCAAC Holiday Story in subject line. Visit www.tippcityartscouncil.com for more.