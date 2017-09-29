Grillin’ for a cause

MIAMI COUNTY — On Friday, the Miami County Cattlemen’s Association offered its last Lunch on the Lawn of the season at the Miami County Courthouse in Troy.

The Miami County Cattlemen’s Association hosts the lunch on the last Friday of the month from April through October.

According to vice president Don Black, approximately 400 lunches are served at each event. The proceeds benefit local 4-H programs and its cattle exhibitors, scholarships, and the Miami County Born and Raised cattle show at the Miami County Fair each year.

From left, Seth Johnson, volunteer, and vice president Don Black, serve up burgers and sirloin sandwiches at the last Lunch on the Lawn of the season. The Miami County Cattlemen’s Association will be back serving up lunch at the Miami County Courthouse on the last Friday of the month beginning in April 2018. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/09/web1_Cattleman-1.jpg From left, Seth Johnson, volunteer, and vice president Don Black, serve up burgers and sirloin sandwiches at the last Lunch on the Lawn of the season. The Miami County Cattlemen’s Association will be back serving up lunch at the Miami County Courthouse on the last Friday of the month beginning in April 2018.