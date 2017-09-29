Lions members hear about library program

TROY — Troy Lions Club members learned about the Imagination Library from Nancy Hargrove, Miami County Library’s Youth Services Manager.

Hargrove spoke to the local club about the literacy program launched by entertainer Dolly Parton in 1995. This program mails a free age-appropriate book to children registered in the program once a month from birth to age 5. The Troy-Miami County Library took up the program in 2014 and is one of 1600 local communities to administer the program. In the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom, there are over 1.1 million children registered, including over 3300 in Troy and Miami County.

Hargrove said, “This is a real investment in our children. This program dramatically improves early childhood literacy.” The Lions learned that each $25 donation would supply one child a year’s supply of books. Lion Club Secretary Sheryl Schlater said, “This is great fit for our Lions Club and our youth programs. We as Lions are committed to the area’s youth and this is an opportunity to help them prepare for school and a lifetime of learning. We will certainly be supporting this program.”

The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit community service organization serving Troy, Covington, Piqua, Pleasant Hill, Tipp City, and surrounding areas of Miami County since 1942. Their primary mission is vision health. They also support many other community programs. For more information see the Lions website: www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/Troy_OH or call (937) 335-7345.