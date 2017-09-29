Body scanner installed in county jail

TROY — A new body scanner has been installed in the county jail in downtown Troy, which Sheriff Dave Duchak said will help stop smuggled contraband, including narcotics and weapons, from entering the jail.

According to Duchak, staff should be fully trained and the new scanner should be in operation in the next two weeks.

“This will greatly enhance the safety of staff and inmates,” Duchak said. “This should greatly decrease contraband, especially narcotics, from coming into the facilities.”

All inmates will be scanned whenever they enter either jail facility, including reentry following court appearances, Duchak said. The scanner can detect metal, plastic, organic and inorganic materials.

The county commissioners approved the purchase of the Soter RS full-body scanning system for $118,750 in August. When the purchase was approved, board president Jack Evans said, “There’s no question about it, it’s badly needed.”

The purchase included shipping, installation, calibration and testing, and operator training, as well as technical support, biannual calibration and annual software upgrade.

Duchak proposed the purchase to the board in May, pointing to recent overdoses in the jail as a result of contraband coming in with inmates.

In March, one female inmate was charged with a third-degree felony after concealing fentanyl and a syringe inside her body cavity and causing another inmate to overdose at the downtown jail.

In April, another woman overdosed on heroin she brought into the jail hidden in the waistband of her clothing. She was revived with Narcan at the jail.

Both women were charged with felony conveyance of illegal substances into the facility.

Earlier this week, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced a New Carlisle woman to serve 18 months in prison for concealing a handgun inside the Miami County Jail. Cassondra Workman, 25, was arrested by Troy Police on a Clark County warrant on May 21. The .22-caliber pistol was unloaded and was concealed in her bra at the time of her arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office reports, Workman hid the gun in her clothing as she changed into a jail uniform. She then placed the gun in her waistband. When the Clark County officials came to pick her up, a deputy found the gun in her bra area after she had changed clothes again before her transfer. The deputy found the gun during a pat-down before she was placed inside a vehicle.

