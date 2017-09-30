Tractor Supply, 4-H partner for campaign

TROY — Tractor Supply Company will continue its successful partnership with National 4-H Council by hosting its semi-annual Paper Clover fundraiser for 4-H students. The in-store donation event will be held Oct. 4-15.

Tractor Supply customers can participate in the fall 2017 Paper Clover campaign by purchasing paper clover emblems during checkout. Donations, which begin at $1 and have no cap, fund scholarships that send in-state 4-H youth to 4-H camps, conferences and development programs where they learn everything from animal care to civic leadership.

“We created the Paper Clover fundraiser because we know how important local 4-H groups are to protecting a way of life that’s built around community and service,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company.

National 4-H Council and Tractor Supply have worked closely together to provide 4-H members with the tools they need for success. Their partnership has yielded more than $11 million to support 4-H programming since 2010. Earlier this year, the Spring 2017 Paper Clover Campaign raised nearly $825,000, resulting in 16,301 scholarships awarded to youth attending camps or other leadership experiences.

Individual 4-H Clubs are encouraged to participate at their local Tractor Supply stores during the fundraiser. Many groups will hold bake sales, car washes and other activities to help boost donations. For example, the dedication of 4-H students in Timpoochee, Florida allowed them to attend a local 4-H camp where they learned new skills including archery, sports fishing, kayaking, snorkeling, cooking and more. In Columbia, Tennessee, 4-H students learned about animal care and participated in a variety of team-building and leadership activities at camp.

“We could not be more thankful to the Tractor Supply customers who have helped make Paper Clover such a successful event over the past eight years,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council. “Every clover sold contributes directly to an amazing 4-H experience for youth who may have otherwise not had the opportunity. “

For more information about the Fall 2017 Paper Clover Campaign, please visit http://www.tractorsupply.com/4h.