‘Princess for a Day’ helps March of Dimes

CASSTOWN — All that glitters is gold, as the Miami East FFA ladies curled hair, painted nails and gave local girls the red carpet treatment on Saturday.

The fifth annual “Princess for a Day” is the FFA chapter’s annual fundraiser for the March of Dimes. The afternoon event raises approximately $600 each year, according to FFA adviser Marie Carity. The organization is dear to the Carity family since Carity’s daughter Ruthie was born premature and is a thriving 9 year old today.

Miami East High School junior Jessica Copeland helped braid and curl hair at one of several beauty stations.

“I really like seeing their smiling faces and how pleased they are when we get done. I look forward to this every year. It’s nice to do something for a good cause and to give back,” Copeland said.

Samantha Minton, 13, an eighth grader at Miami East Junior High said she was getting dolled up for the evening’s dance.

Natalie Bair, a freshman, was braiding Minton’s hair, and shared how she enjoyed participating in her first princess-themed event.

“I just like making the kids happy and making them look like princesses,” Bair said. “The kids are all really cute and it makes me feel good to make them have a great day.”

Kelsea Drake, a sophomore, said she enjoyed making the girls — young and old — feel special for the day.

“I like just seeing the girls be themselves as they get special treatment,” Drake said.

Drake painted nails for the event as Amelia Miramontes, 3, of Troy, chose a pale blue to match her “Elsa” dress.

“We came out because it looked like a fun way to help the March of Dimes,” said Carla Zugelder, Amelia’s grandmother. “My daughter saw it on Facebook so we planned on coming here for the day. We definitely will be back next year. “

New this year was the face painting station, which Emily Thimmes, a senior, was helping E.J. Bennett, 6, and Olivia Krummrey, 7, of Troy, get pampered for the day.

“I don’t remember doing anything like this as a kid so it’s cool to see them experience a day that’s dedicated to just being a girl. It’s been a positive experience for me,” Thimmes said.

Carity said the annual fundraiser started as an idea to raise funds for the March of Dimes and has grown in popularity over the years.

“My girls love it. They get to treat little girls like princesses that they are and should be. They get to tell these girls they are beautiful and see their smiling faces,” Carity said.

For more information about the March of Dimes, visit www.marchofdimes.org and for more about the Miami East FFA, visit www.miamieast.k12.oh.us.

Miami East High School senior Emily Thimmes carefully paints Princess E.J. Bennett's face during the FFA chapter's annual "Princess for a Day" fundraiser for the March of Dimes. Miami East High School freshman Natalie Bair braids Samantha Minton's hair during the "Princess for a Day" event. Minton said she was getting the royal treatment before the evening's annual father-daughter dance.

