Barn a total loss following fire

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – No injuries were reported but a barn is a total loss following a fire at 2600 Farrington Road on Saturday evening.

Firefighters from Piqua, Troy, and Covington were dispatched to the barn fire around 10:30 and arrived to find the structure fully-engulfed.

According to Miami County deputies, a recreational fire from earlier in the evening that was not fully extinguished may have started the fire.

There were no animals in the barn and vehicles were moved before they could be lost.

In addition to the three departments initially dispatched, an additional mutual aide tanker from Fletcher was requested.

No damage estimate has been released.

As of 12:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters remain on the scene.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call A Piqua firefighter lays water on a burning barn in the 2600 block of Farrington Road late Saturday night.