Loyd is speak at veterans breakfast

TROY — Selena Loyd, director of Veterans’ Services in Miami County, will be the guest speaker Wednesday for the monthly breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

Loyd initially joined the Georgia Air Force Reserves as a telecommunications operator and then took that training to the active Air Force after a little over a year and a half. Her first assignment, once active, was at Travis Air Force Base in California, 1901st Communications Squadron (CS), where she spent more than four years until the Air Force said it was time to do a remote. However, to her, it wasn’t considered a remote because she enjoyed her experience at Galena Airport in Alaska, Det 2 1930 CS, where her mission was to transmit and receive messages in protection of American air space from Russia. She not only completed her one year requirement, but volunteered to serve another year. However, after two years the Air Force decided it was time for her to move (PCS) so she was then assigned to the 5th Space Communication Squadron, Joint Defence Facility Nurranger, in Woomera, Australia. It was during her tour there where the Air Force opened the door for her to change specialties to Human Relations/Equal Opportunity advisor.

After Woomera and attending schooling for her new career field at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, she was then assigned to Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas, to the 17th Training Wing as an Equal Opportunity Specialist. Loyd left Goodfellow in 1998 to her final assignment at 12th Flying Training Wing, Randolph Air Force Base in Texas. She served for the 12th until her retirement in May 2002. Loyd received many awards, decorations, and most importantly to her, volunteered at many community agencies and programs on the base.

She earned her bachelor’s of Science degree in Human Services at the same time she retired. Upon retirement, she traveled with her husband and family to Aviano IT and spent a little over four years there until he decided to return to his hometown of Troy and retire out of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Since living in Troy, she has been employed with Job and Family Services as well as West Central Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility. Her experience, knowledge, and concern for others is how she came to be the Director of Veterans’ Services.

An elevator is available to use to get to the second floor museum.

For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/