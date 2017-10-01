City proposes to amend ‘Complete Streets’ policy

TROY — Members of the health and safety committee will meet to discuss amending the city’s Complete Streets Policy in regards its future bike lane implementation policy this week.

The committee will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 in council chambers at City Hall.

According to the committee report, the purpose of the meeting is to discuss the proposed amendment of the city’s Complete Streets Policy to define and clarify the scope, extent, and decision making steps and to include public notification processes, prior to decisions related to adding bike shared roads versus dedicated bike lanes.

In the recommendation memo from Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington, it states: “The Complete Streets Policy will continue to be the city’s guideline to determine when, where, and how new bicycle infrastructure/facilities are created. As city council authorizes new road-related projects with bicycle and pedestrian-friendly facilities, they will continue to be able to debate, discuss and either validate or modify those projects. Where opportunities may exist to add new facilities that are not legislated, staff will continue to consult our traffic engineer to determine feasibility and advisability. In all cases, we will continue to consult the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) and National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) guidelines when determining, type, design and other technical requirements for adding any bicycle facilities.

The amendments to the Complete Streets policy include notifying and discussing the proposed changes with the Mayor’s Cycling Advocacy Committee and adding the policy that all proposed improvements should follow the AASHTO and NACTO guidelines. The mayor’s cycling committee is selected by Mayor Michael Beamish and is an advisory committee led by council member John Terwilliger.

Last month, the city removed the Water Street dedicated bike lane after only being installed for a month due to public outcry and complaints of its lack of use, safety issues and loss of on-street parking in the area.

Later in the recommendation, Titterington states, “It is important that we retain flexibility in determining the type of facility to install, as other factors may affect the final decision. A good example relates to the possibility of installing a dedicated bicycle lane on the east and west sides of Dorset Road, between McKaig Road and West Main Street. Strict application of the AASHTO and NACTO guidelines would lead to the conclusion that dedicated bike lanes should be installed. However, concerns with driver visibility, parking lanes, and less than ideal intersection asphalt widths have led us to the decision, at least in the short term, to designate that roadway as a shared road only.”

Council member Robin Oda added pages of community feedback, both positive and negative, relating to the former Water Street dedicated bike lane as well as the current Adams Street bike lane. The 79-page report and city recommendation also informed the committee of the recent addition of signage and way-finding signs being added to the bike paths.

The committee meeting is open to the public.

TROY CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

A public hearing regarding the rezoning of 93 Robinhood lane from single-family district to OR-1 Office Residential District will be held.

Council will review the following resolutions and ordinance:

R-46-2017 Authorize agreement and funding for Miami County Health District for 2018, $350,179.43 (first reading)

R-47-2017 Bidding of outsourcing the printing and mailing of utility bills, $90,000 per year (first reading)

O-24-2017 Rezoning of 93 Robinhood Lane, (Parcel DO8-040730) from R-4, Single-Family (second reading) .

