Man sentenced for stabbing ex-girlfriend

MIAMI COUNTY — The man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend a hotel room was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison on all charges, including attempted murder, in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

David Boyea, 33, was sentenced to serve 10 years for two counts of first degree attempted murder and one count of first degree felony aggravated burglary. The 10 year sentences will run concurrent with one another. Boyea was also informed the sentencing statue did not find the sentences were mandatory. Upon his release from prison, Boyea will serve 15 years on post-release control for all three counts.

Boyea showed no emotion in Judge Jeannine Pratt’s courtroom during the hearing.

“I don’t have anything to say. I was stupid for what I did,” he said.

Assistant prosecutor Paul Watkins said the case was “one of the most violent cases I’ve dealt with” and Boyea’s intent was to kill his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend the night of Feb. 6. The male victim, Steve Burns was present in the courtroom, but did not give a statement.

Watkins told the court Boyea stabbed Burns, 30, 22 times and Crystal Brooks, 33, six times. Brooks’ wounds were nearly fatal and only a half an inch from the heart. Watkins said if it wasn’t for the Troy Fire Department and Troy Police Department’s quick response to the scene, the victims’ injuries would likely have been fatal.

Watkins asked the court to follow the joint recommendation of 10 years in prison to send a message to the community “this type of violent activity will not be tolerated.”

Judge Pratt found Boyea exhibited no genuine remorse for his, in her words, “perverse” conduct.

Boyea admitted to stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in a hotel room at the America’s Best Inn and Suites on Feb. 6. The trio worked together at the Troy Burger King. Brooks was in critical condition from multiple stab wounds to the chest, but survived. Brooks was residing at the motel at the time of the incident.

Boyea was apprehended by Troy Police road patrol at Race and Mulberry streets later that morning of the incident.

In other court news:

Ferris Brisco Jr., 22, of Piqua, was sentenced to serve three years in prison for second degree felony burglary. He received 82 days of jail credit. Judge Pratt found Brisco to be remorseful of his actions, but told Brisco his actions “could not be tolerated in this court.”

“People need to know they can feel safe in their homes,” Pratt said. Pratt told Brisco if he completed prison programs, she would consider early judicial release.

The burglary occurred on May 31, during daytime hours on the 5000 block of Piqua-Clayton Road in Washington Township, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Electronics were reported stolen from the residence.

