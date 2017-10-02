Council discusses zoning changes

TIPP CITY — At their meeting Monday night, the Tipp City council issued several proclamations, re-issued bond anticipation notes, and discussed zoning changes.

Council voted to re-issue bond anticipation notes in the amount of $1.1 million for the period of one year.

The notes were originally issued in 2012 for various infrastructure improvement projects, including the improvements to Main and South Third streets, as well as the expansion of the fire station.

Council also made changes to the way the city issues temporary certificates of occupancy.

Following this change, the zoning administrator would be able to issue a temporary certificate of occupancy pending the completion of the structure if the developer, contractor or property owner can provide sufficient funds to cover the cost of any site improvements that are not completed.

This change will allow greater flexibility in issuing those certificates.