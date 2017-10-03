Royalty named

Lee Ullery | Speedshot Photography

Friday is the homecoming game for Troy High School and the king and queen will be crowned. King and queen candidates recently chosen include, from left to right: Matt McGillivary, Derek McDonagh, Joe Dutton, Tony Simon, Andrew Magoteaux, Jacob Daniel, Jamey Boezi, Brooke Klopfenstein, Christine Moser, Hannah Widener , Julia Black, Ally Orban, Jackie Fulker and Krishna Brucia. The homecoming dance will be held from 8-11 p.m. in the school gum on Saturday evening.