Royalty named


Lee Ullery | Speedshot Photography Friday is the homecoming game for Troy High School and the king and queen will be crowned. King and queen candidates recently chosen include, from left to right: Matt McGillivary, Derek McDonagh, Joe Dutton, Tony Simon, Andrew Magoteaux, Jacob Daniel, Jamey Boezi, Brooke Klopfenstein, Christine Moser, Hannah Widener , Julia Black, Ally Orban, Jackie Fulker and Krishna Brucia. The homecoming dance will be held from 8-11 p.m. in the school gum on Saturday evening.


Lee Ullery | Speedshot Photography

