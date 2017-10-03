Resident addresses council with parking concerns

TROY — A resident cautioned council on Monday about adding additional paid parking options to downtown Troy, which he claimed would deter clients.

Scott Oda, council member Robin Oda’s husband, addressed council and city staff, warning them that some customers may go elsewhere if they are paying for parking in downtown Troy.

Oda said if the city added pay-for-parking kiosks to the downtown quadrants, it would be a laborious task to feed the meter before signing papers during a five-minute appointment.

“I really think it puts me at a disadvantage to similar offices that are not downtown Troy,” Oda said.

Council met in a workshop session on Sept. 25 to discuss downtown parking and traffic flow.

Resident Lester Conard requested more information about the resolution to outsource the printing and mailing of utility bills for $90,000. Conard asked why the task was no longer done in-house. Council member Doug Tremblay informed Conard that the majority of the cost was postage for the bills.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington later addressed Conard’s comments, stating the city conducted an analysis on city staff six years ago. Part of the study found it was more cost effective to outsource the city’s utility bills than in-house.

“It is still cheaper to outsource them,” he said.

Council member Bobby Phillips reported $72,000 of the $90,000 bid was for mailing costs.

“You are really getting about $18,000 for labor in that $90,000 so that’s not an exorbitant amount of money,” he said.

Titterington reminded that the public citywide leaf pick-up started on Monday. Residents can pile their leaves on the curb and should not place brush or debris in the piles.

Troy City Council welcomed the newest members of the Mayor’s Youth Council on Monday.

The following fifth-grade students will join the youth council: Luke Harnish, Lukas Hotchkiss, Karly Halter, Andrew Condy, Aidan Scott, Johnnie Cruea, Cole Bostick, Lola Gosser, Bilal Cheema, Andrew Knowstman.

The fifth-grade students will join sixth-grade youth council members: Ronan Watkins, Kellen Miller, Robert Cox, Sienna Mader, Elizabeth Katwyk, Lucas Hill, Cooper Dues, Nathan Harju, Anna Twiss, Gwen Harris.

The follow students “retired” from the youth council: Emma Setser, Lucas Buxcher, Sarah Hutera, Tori Ricks, Allison Wolfe, Kara Steinke, Lilly Williams and Beau Bowden.

In other news:

A public hearing regarding the rezoning of 93 Robinhood Lane from single-family district to OR-1 Office Residential District was held. No one spoke in favor or against the rezoning issue. A law and ordinance committee will meet at 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 before its third reading.

Council OK’d the following resolutions:

R-46-2017 — Authorize agreement and funding for Miami County Health District for 2018, $350,179.43 (first reading)

R-47-2017 — Bidding of outsourcing the printing and mailing of utility bills, $90,000 per year (first reading)

Scott Oda said parking kiosks would deter downtown business