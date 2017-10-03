Posted on by

Muse Machine

, ,

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Miami East sixth-graders debut their 2017 Muse Machine musical during a dress rehearsal at the school on Tuesday.


Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News Miami East sixth-graders debut their 2017 Muse Machine musical during a dress rehearsal at the school on Tuesday.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Miami East sixth-graders debut their 2017 Muse Machine musical during a dress rehearsal at the school on Tuesday.

Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News

Miami East sixth-graders debut their 2017 Muse Machine musical during a dress rehearsal at the school on Tuesday.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Miami East sixth-graders debut their 2017 Muse Machine musical during a dress rehearsal at the school on Tuesday.
http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_ME_Muse1.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Miami East sixth-graders debut their 2017 Muse Machine musical during a dress rehearsal at the school on Tuesday.

Mike Ullery | Troy Daily News Miami East sixth-graders debut their 2017 Muse Machine musical during a dress rehearsal at the school on Tuesday.
http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_ME_Muse2.jpgMike Ullery | Troy Daily News Miami East sixth-graders debut their 2017 Muse Machine musical during a dress rehearsal at the school on Tuesday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:31 pm |    

Muse Machine

Muse Machine
6:01 pm |    

Cookson kids learn fire safety

Cookson kids learn fire safety
12:20 am |    

Barn a total loss following fire

Barn a total loss following fire