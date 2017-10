Miami East sixth-graders debut their 2017 Muse Machine musical during a dress rehearsal at the school on Tuesday.

Miami East sixth-graders debut their 2017 Muse Machine musical during a dress rehearsal at the school on Tuesday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/10/web1_ME_Muse1-1.jpg Miami East sixth-graders debut their 2017 Muse Machine musical during a dress rehearsal at the school on Tuesday.