‘Shots fired’ call prompts lockdown

PIQUA — A “shots fired” call in an alley behind a Park Avenue residence led to a lockdown at Piqua Central Intermediate School on Tuesday afternoon.

The Miami County 911 Dispatch Center received a number of calls around 2 p.m. of a disturbance and shots fired in the alley behind houses on the north side of the 700 block of Park Avenue.

Piqua Deputy Police Chief Marty Grove said, “We received several calls of shots fired and a disturbance involving several occupants of several vehicles.”

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that there was a disturbance between several members inside this red Toyota minivan and two subjects on a motorcycle,” Grove said. “Numerous subjects had weapons and at one point, a shot was fired from inside the minivan, out the front window.”

No one was struck by the round that was fired.

Due to the close proximity to Piqua Central Intermediate School, “The Intermediate School was placed on lockdown and we sent officers to that location as well,” Grove said.

“The police chief came to the school and immediately called a lockdown,” Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson said. “It is our safety protocol that the chief becomes the leader of a school situation. We let them direct us. “

Thompson said that the transportation department was notified to wait in a different location so that there were no students in the area, and students who walk to school were detained as well.

“Once we had them in a safe location, it was safe to notify parents that students would be dismissed immediately,” Thompson said. “It was our main objective to keep students safe, especially since it was at the end of the school day.

As more information about the shots fired incident was learned, it was found that the red minivan, the motorcycle, and a third vehicle described as a black truck all left the scene.

During the course of the investigation, officers were given an address on Versailles Road, where the suspects were likely to go.

Officers caught up to the red minivan on Versailles Road near Fetters Road, where the detectives observed the driver of the minivan who has been identified as Joshua Gambill, 35, of Piqua, stop at a residence and drop off several subjects. The driver of the van was stopped and detained while additional units from other agencies were requested to assist.

The subjects who were dropped off were spotted fleeing toward a wood line near the property.

Grove said that mutual aid was requested from the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Covington Police Department.

“The subjects who fled into the wood line gave up and came out,” Grove said, adding, “Three people were taken into custody. We have a total of four in custody right now.”

All four were transported to the Piqua Police Department for interviews.

According to Piqua Chief of Police Bruce Jamison, Gambill is facing charges of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; improper handling of a firearm inside a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and two charges of child endangering, both first-degree misdemeanors.

Gambill’s 15-year-old son is charged with felonious assault and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, as well as discharging a firearm on/near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony.

Gambill is incarcerated at the Miami County Jail, while his son is being held at West Central.

There is no word of what, if any, charges the other two suspects may face.

There were no injuries during the incident.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff's Office, Piqua Police, and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol take position to enter a treeline in order to apprehend a suspect in a shots-fired incident in Piqua. The incident occurred less than a block away from Piqua Central Intermediate School. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Law enforcement officials caught up with the van allegedly used in during a shots fired incident in Piqua. One of the occupants of the van is reported to have fired a round from inside the vehicle. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua police officers work the scene where shots were allegedly fired in this alley behind the 700 block of Park Ave. on Tuesday afternoon. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Josh Gambill, 35, of Piqua, looks out the door of a Miami County sheriff's cruiser following his arrest on several felony charges related to a "shots fired" call near a Piqua school on Tuesday.

Incident occurred near Piqua Central Intermediate School

By Mike Ullery and Belinda M. Paschal

Reach Mike Ullery at (937) 451-3335 or mullery@dailycall.com. Reach Belinda M. Paschal at (937) 451-3341 or bpaschal@aimmediamidwest.com

