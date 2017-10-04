Posted on by

God bless our pets

Mike Ullery | Daily Call With assistance from Piqua Catholic students, Father Tom Bolte conducts a Blessing of Pets service at St. Mary Church on Wednesday morning. The annual blessing is done on Oct. 4, the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment.


With assistance from Piqua Catholic students, Father Tom Bolte conducts a Blessing of Pets service at St. Mary Church on Wednesday morning. The annual blessing is done on Oct. 4, the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment.

