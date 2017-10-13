Event to ‘Paint Town Pink’ today

Staff Report

TROY — Pink Ribbon Girls is partnering with Downtown Troy to “Paint the Town Pink” for breast and women’s reproductive cancers.

Join participants for a 5K timed run around downtown Troy and celebrate after with a free concert featuring Velvet Crush, the PRG fire truck, a beer garden, food and raffles. The event will run from 6-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. The race begins at 6:30 p.m. on the Public Square.

All of the money raised this evening will go directly to serve the clients in the community. Register for the race at http://bit.ly/speedyprg5k

Pink Ribbon Girl, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, was founded by breast cancer survivors who have a passion for supporting and empowering others who are currently in the fight against breast and women’s reproductive cancers. The organization provides free direct services of healthy meals, house cleaning, rides to treatment, and peer support to clients throughout Ohio.

The organization serves women with netastatic cancer through the Mets Cancer program (NO Age NO Stage) as well as those in the In the Fight program (Simply Fight). In 2016, Pink Ribbon Girls was able to provide 61,000 meals, 900 house cleanings and 2,100 rides to treatment. These programs and services are only possible through funds donated by individuals, corporate sponsors, Pink Truck sponsors and third party events.