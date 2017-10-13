Flu vaccines now available

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — Miami County Public Health (MCPH) is encouraging everyone over the age of 6 months to receive a seasonal flu vaccine.

According to MCPH, the seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to stay healthy this flu season.

“It’s important to not wait to get your flu shot, take the time now to protect yourself from the flu” said Dennis Propes, Health Commissioner for Miami County Public Health.

MCPH offers flu vaccinations for all ages over 6 months. Flu clinic hours at MCPH are as follows:

• For adults — Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• For children — Tuesdays from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., Thursdays from 8-11 a.m.

MCPH also offers an evening clinic for flu vaccinations from 4-6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.

The cost for flu shots ranges from $17 to $63. Medicare, Medicaid and most insurances are accepted.

In addition to getting vaccinated, there are many everyday precautions that can be taken to prevent the spread of the flu such as:

• Avoid close contact with sick people.

• If you get sick with flu-like illness, stay home for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone.

• While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol based hand rub.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs that can cause flu.

According to the CDC, the severity of the flu season depends on a number of factors including the type of flu virus, the timing of the season, how well the vaccine is protecting against the flu, and how many people get vaccinated. While the numbers vary, in the United States millions of people are sickened, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized and thousands or tens of thousands of people die from flu every year.

For more information, call MCPH at (937) 537-3518, or visit www.miamicountyhealth.net.