Alzheimer’s walk set for Saturday

TROY — The Alzheimer’s Association hold hold its annual Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday, Sept. 19.

The walk will be held at the downtown Troy Courthouse Plaza. Registration will open at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. with the walk immediately following.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is also partnering with the Taste of Troy, happening in downtown Troy immediately following the walk. Every registered walk participant will receive three free food tickets to the Taste of Troy.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest Alzheimer’s awareness and fundraising event. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, this inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to reclaim the future for millions affected by the sixth-leading cause of death.

By participating in the walk, participants will help fuel the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission-related initiatives of research, and care and support in the Miami Valley — including Miami County.

For more information and to register for the walk, visit alz.org/walk or call (800) 272-3900.

Alzheimer’s disease is an epidemic, currently affecting more than 200,000 individuals in the state of Ohio.