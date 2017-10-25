Wound Care Center joins effort to prevent diabetic foot ulcers

TROY – The Wound Care Center & Hyperbaric Services at Upper Valley Medical Center are participating in a national campaign to provide education on the treatment of potential or existing chronic wounds for people also suffering from diabetes.

The campaign, which runs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, focuses on early detection and intervention toward helping to mitigate the possibility of limb loss. Statistics show that 4 to 10 percent of diabetics will develop a foot ulcer, and an estimated 15 percent of people with foot ulcers will suffer a major amputation.

“Proper wound care is imperative to healing diabetic foot ulcers,” said Gena Cornett, program director for the Wound Care Center at UVMC.

The Wound Care Center & Hyperbaric Services at UVMC offer leading-edge treatments including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, total contact casting (TCC), and negative pressure wound therapy that can aid in wound closure, new tissue growth and wound tissue regeneration.

Cornett said the following are recommended to prevent diabetic foot ulcers: smoking cessation; comprehensive foot examinations from your health care provider; daily self-inspections of the feet; regular foot care including cleaning toenails and taking care of corns and calluses; supportive, proper footwear; and steps to improve circulation such as eating healthier and exercising.

“The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services is dedicated to helping improve outcomes for chronic wounds,” Cornett said. “Ninety-eight percent of patients who complete treatment at our center are healed in 30 days or less.”

Earlier this year, the Wound Care Center at UVMC was recognized with national awards for clinical excellence, including the Center of Distinction and President’s Circle awards presented by Healogics, the nation’s leading and largest wound care management company. The awards recognize outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a wound healing rate of at least 91 percent in less than 31 median days.

The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at UVMC is located in the UVMC Physician Office Building adjacent to the hospital. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (937) 440-7888.