Edison Foundation joins Giving Tuesday movement

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College has joined Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

Donations made to the Edison Foundation on Giving Tuesday will directly benefit the Edison Foundation Scholarship Fund to support Edison State students through scholarship opportunities.

Occurring this year on Nov. 28, Giving Tuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

The Edison Foundation joined the Giving Tuesday movement to further support its mission to assist the students of Edison State Community College in meeting their educational goals and dreams. Edison State is a vibrant college providing educational opportunity to anyone desiring it. The Edison Foundation invites community members to help pave the path to these scholarship opportunities through the Giving Tuesday effort.

Students who receive scholarships are encouraged by the generosity coming from community members.

Isatou Kassama of Troy is studying social work at Edison State and plans to transfer to Wright State University to complete a bachelor’s degree. Her passion is to help people and in doing so, to help create a better and brighter future for all.

“Due to this kind gesture, I am able to focus on my education and am less stressed about tuition and expenses,” Kassama said.

“This gift shows me that there are people out there who understand the importance of education and are willing to support people who are on the journey of making their lives better.”

Wyatt King of Greenville is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree and is majoring in agriculture business. In 2018, King will become Edison State’s first agriculture graduate and will either continue on the path toward a bachelor’s degree or enter the workforce.

“The scholarship I received will help to lighten the financial burden of college and help me to reach my goal of graduating without any debt,” King said.

“I will then be able to fully focus on my career without having to worry about my financial state. By doing this, I then hope to try to give back to other students, allowing them to achieve their goals as well.”

Those who are interested in joining The Edison Foundation’s Giving Tuesday initiative and supporting students like Wyatt King and Isatou Kassama with scholarship opportunities can visit www.edisonohio.edu/foundation.

For more details about the Giving Tuesday movement, visit www.givingtuesday.org.