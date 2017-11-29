Sale to benefit Edison ceramics department

PIQUA — The ceramics department at Edison State Community College will be selling handmade ceramic pieces, glass gifts, and jewelry from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the West Hall at the Piqua Campus.

Students and instructors of Edison State as well as local artists have crafted items for sale. Proceeds from the event will help the ceramics department to fund equipment and materials for the program.

“We have been fundraising for the ceramics department for over eight years now. The money we’ve raised has gone toward purchasing potter’s wheels, extruding systems, and a slab roller,” Stephanie Beiser, adjunct professor of ceramics, said. “We have also paid for educational workshops for the students to take and purchased many tools and supplies for students to use.

“We have a clay club that donates their time to help with these events and that is a large part of the reason why we’ve been so successful.”

Art classes, including ceramics, at Edison State Community College are made available throughout the year to those interested in working toward a degree, as well as those seeking a new hobby.

For more information about the sale, contact Karen Baker, academic project specialist by calling (937) 778-1502 or emailing kbaker@edisonohio.edu.

To learn more about the art classes offered at Edison State visit www.edisonohio.edu.