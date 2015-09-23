TIPP CITY — Next weekend, Tipp City will be going “toadally” crazy for mums.

The 2015 Mum Festival promises to be a fun-filled weekend for all ages, organizers say.

“There’s really something for everyone,” festival president Michelle Ireton said. “You’ll have a toadally good time.”

From vintage cars to good food and live entertainment, everyone can find something to enjoy at the festival, Ireton said.

The festival kicks off with the annual cruise-in Friday night, Sept 25. The car show will take over Main Street from Hyatt to First Streets and is open to car enthusiasts from 4-10 p.m.

Stop at the Monroe Township building from 4:30-7 p.m. for the Soroptomist International of Tipp City and Upper Miami Valley’s ninth annual all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner. The dinner is $8 for adults and $5 for children. All of the proceeds from this event will benefit awards and local community projects supporting women and girls in the area.

On Saturday morning, be ready for Tipp Monroe Community Services’s 37th annual Run for the Mums. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Tipp City Park. The route will begin on N. Third Street and wind through the neighborhoods to end back at the City Park.

Registration is $15 before and $20 the day of the race. Runners may register online with www.speedy-feet.com or by going to the TMCS website tmcomservices.org. Registration begins Saturday at 6:30 a.m. at the Roundhouse in City Park.

After your run, you’ll be ready to relax and watch the Tipp City Mum Festival Parade held Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. This year’s parade grand marshal will be John Anderson of Andy’s Garden Center.

Other festival sporting events include Sunday’s Junior Run for the Mums. Presented by the Tipp-Monroe Optimists in conjunction with the Octagon Club, the Junior Run for the Mums is a free event open to children from 5 to 12 years of age.

This run begins at 3 p.m. at the football field in City Park.

Don’t forget to check out all the arts, crafts, and food in City Park. There will be booths for shopping, eating and drinking, along with a kids’ area includes a giant inflatable slide, moonbounce, the Whizzer, and face painting.

The festival site is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Don’t miss live entertainment in the park including the Tipp City Community Band, Megan Osman, and the Bethel Cheerleaders.

For more information about the event, go to www.tippcitymumfestival.org.

Provided photo Tippecanoe High School student Lydia Etchison was crowned the 2015 Mum Festival Queen was crowned last Saturday. She will be joined by (pictured left to right) Miss Congeniality Maya Vyas (Tippecanoe), Queen and Talent Winner Lydia Etchison (Tippecanoe), 1st Attendant Erin Gaerke (Russia), 2nd Attendant Rachel Leiter, (Northmont) and 3rd Attendant Dominique Rohde (Vandalia).