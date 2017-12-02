Ernest joins Premier Physicians Network

TROY — Traci Ernest, NP, is joining Premier Physician Network. Ernest will see patients for gynecological services at Women’s First Wellness Center in Piqua and Upper Valley Women’s Center in Troy, Tipp City and Sidney.

Ernest received her bachelor’s in nursing from Wright State University and her master’s in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing.

Women’s First Wellness Center is located at 101 Looney Road, Piqua, and can be reached by calling (937) 615-9601. Upper Valley Women’s Center is located at 3130 N. County Rd. 25A, Suite 212 and can be reached by calling (937) 335-1660. Both practices are accepting new patients.

Premier Physician Network is one of the largest groups of primary and specialty care practices in Southwest Ohio. More than 600 physicians and advanced practice providers make up this network throughout Greater Dayton and Northern Cincinnati. Premier Physician Network is part of Premier Health, which includes Miami Valley Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital Dayton, Atrium Medical Center and Upper Valley Medical Center.