Thirteen graduate from UVCC Aspire program

PIQUA — Thirteen students from the Upper Valley Career Center Aspire program (formerly known as ABLE) turned the dream of graduating into a reality on Nov. 30. The event was attended by Upper Valley Career Center and Aspire staff members, family, friends, and guest speaker TJ Armstrong, Aspire program manager.

Scott Naill, Adult Division director, welcomed those in attendance and commended the graduates for their strong self discipline and perseverance in achieving this milestone accomplishment.

Armstorng and Naill awarded the diplomas.

Armstrong congratulated the graduates on their achievement and offered words of inspiration. “I know how hard you have worked to get here today,” he said, going on to challenge the graduates to turn this achievement into the start of a pathway to lifelong success. “Let this be the first step in your journey, set new goals, and continue your education,” he said

Local 2017 Aspire graduates are: Piqua: Robert Munoz; Tipp City: Callie Hutton; Troy: Matthew Davidhizar, Danielle Jones, and Jamie Longenecker.

Other graduates include: Greenville: Susan Francis and Donna Murphy; New Bremen: Nathan Brown; Sidney: Bianca Battis, Martin Blair, Amanda Maldonado, David Mangen, and Nicolas Morris.

Upper Valley Career Center operates Aspire classes in sites across Miami, Shelby, and Darke counties as well as online. Classes are offered in Piqua, Troy, Sidney, and Greenville. Participants may prepare for their General Equivalency Diploma (GED), refresh skills needed for employment/advancement, or prepare for post-secondary transitions.

Individuals lacking a high school diploma or looking to refresh academic skills are encouraged to contact the Upper Valley Career Center Aspire program at (937) 778-1078 or email Sarah Thomason at thomasons@uppervalleycc.org to enroll.