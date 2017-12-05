Commissioners hear investment update

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners heard an update from the county treasurer and approved several agreements.

The commissioners heard a quarterly investment report from County Treasurer Jim Stubbs. According to Stubbs, the county is bringing in $300,00 to $400,000 more per year in investments since 2014.

“Trends moving up, that’s a good thing,” Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brien said.

Stubbs pointed out the county’s yield to maturity, noting that the county earns almost $1.5 million on average.

The commissioners also acknowledged the receipt of the 2017 delinquent real estate tax and assessment collection reports. The annual report details the amount of delinquent taxes collected.

According to Stubbs, that amount has been on the increase and in the black in recent years, which he attributed to more “aggressive outreach” by the county.

The board also authorized a boundary survey of the Children’s Home property. The survey will create three tracts from the 173-acre property, which is owned by the county.

The total cost is not to exceed $10,000 and will be performed by Brumbaugh Engineering and Surveying.

The commissioners also signed an agreement for consulting services with FlexBank. The company will provide consulting services on questions about flexible and health savings accounts. The cost is $2,400 annually.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com