Six inmates charged with assault

MIAMI COUNTY — Three separate fights reportedly took place at the Miami County Incarceration Facility on Sunday in addition to an 18-year-old subject reportedly assaulting staff at the West Central Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility on Saturday.

Six inmates at the incarceration facility were charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with the three fights that occurred on Sunday.

Cody A. Calicoat, 19, of Troy, and Sean D. Neikirk, 35, address unknown, were charged with assault after reportedly fighting between each other, each swinging punches at the other. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, the fight started over allegations of missing property. A corrections officer also sustained minor injuries while breaking up the fight, but did not believe the injuries were inflicted on purpose.

Matthew W. Gallagher, 44, of Tipp City, and Walter V. Davis, 37, of Piqua, were allegedly fighting each other as well, and Timothy S. Miller, 48, of Troy, and Christopher A. McQueary, 20, of Ludlow Falls, were also allegedly fighting.

All of the inmates were arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday. Miller was released on his own recognizance after being arraigned. The remaining subjects are continuing to be held at the incarceration facility on unrelated charges.

Chief Deputy Steve Lord of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that it was atypical of the incarceration facility to have that many separate fights on one day, but it was not unusual for fighting to take place at the facility. The inmates are housed in dormitory-style pods, allowing them to interact easily with one another.

Over at the West Central facility, Bruce Ulery, 18, of New Bloomington, was in custody on the state rehabilitation side of the West Central facility when he reportedly assaulted two staff members on Saturday, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Lord said that Ulery “was combative and out of control” when Ulery kicked and fought with two staff members at the facility. He was then placed in solitary confinement and charged.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

