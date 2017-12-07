Two indicted for vehicular manslaughter

MIAMI COUNTY — Two people were indicted on unrelated vehicular manslaughter charges in Miami County Municipal Court Thursday morning, and they both were accused of causing separate accidents that took the lives of two motorcyclists.

James H. Barnard, 77, of Huber Heights, was indicted on second-degree misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in connection with an incident in July. Barnard allegedly caused a fatal crash in downtown Piqua on July 29. According to the Piqua Police Department, Barnard was driving westbound on High Street at North Main Street when he pulled into the path of a motorcyclist, causing a collision.

The motorcyclist, Walter C. Rice Jr., 45, of Piqua, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight after the accident. Rice died as a result of his injuries.

Barnard is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on Dec. 19.

Jamie W. Stephens, 39, of Sidney, was also indicted on second-degree misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in connection with a separate incident in August.

Stephens was accused of causing a wreck on County Road 25-A on Aug. 19. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Stephens was a tow truck driver responding to the scene of an OVI traffic stop to tow a vehicle. As Stephens was in the process of turning around, he reportedly entered the other lane of traffic and struck a motorcyclist.

The victim, identified as Eowyn D. Ronquillo, 31, of Piqua, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Previous reports said that Ronquillo attempted to avoid the truck, but could not stop or avoid the collision.

Stephens is also scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 19.

The indictments were filed in Miami County Municipal Court as opposed to Miami County Common Pleas Court due to the charges being misdemeanors.

Charges dismissed

Charges of felony tampering with evidence, theft, and identify fraud were dismissed against Anthony K. Sanders, 25, of Troy, and Sherman T. Weston, 24, of Troy, in Miami County Municipal Court.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Jeffrey A. Stapleton Jr.,34, of Troy, received 24 days in jail, suspended jail time, and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property. This charge was in connection with an incident at Menards in Tipp City on Oct. 29.

• Logan L. Dorman, 19, of Piqua, was sentenced to two years of probation in addition to receiving a fine and suspended jail time for separate charges of first-degree misdemeanor theft; fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property; and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct. An additional charge of first-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business was dismissed.

Dorman was originally charged with theft in September in connection with a report of male subjects stealing several items from Walmart on Sept. 9 at 12:35 p.m. Dorman was also originally charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property on Sept. 13, and this is in connection with a report of an aftermarket radio being stolen from a vehicle on Carol Drive on Sept. 9.

• Valerie N. Lloyd, 28, of Tipp City, was sentenced to one year of probation in addition to receiving a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

• Alicia R. Bostick, 30, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Bambi L. Grissom, 63, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft. The charge was in connection with a reported incident at Rose’s in Piqua on Oct. 4.

• Marcus E. Turnbill, 45, of Piqua, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property. Turnbill also received suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with a report of a theft at the Elder-Beerman store at the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

• Joshua R. Smith, 30, of Piqua, was sentenced to two years for first-degree misdemeanor assault in addition to receiving a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Kyle J. Brumbaugh, 28, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down first-degree misdemeanor theft. This charge was in connection with an incident at Hemm’s Glass Shop in Piqua on June 1.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

