Pedestrian struck by train near Tipp City

TIPP CITY – A pedestrian was struck by a CSX train near the Crane Road crossing on Thursday evening.

Police, fire, and EMS units responded to the Crane Road crossing shortly after 9 p.m. when CSX dispatchers contacted Miami County 911 to report that the engineer of a southbound freight train had spotted a man walking on the tracks, sounded his horns and hit the brakes but was unable to stop in time to avoid striking the man.

Emergency workers spent around 15 minutes searching for the victim, Jesse Hereford, 26, of Tipp City, before locating him approximately 150-200 yards from the Crane Road crossing.

CareFlight was dispatched to transport the Hereford to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Crash reconstructionists from the sheriff’s office are on the scene and a CSX investigator was also enroute.

Sheriff’s investigators are trying to determine why Hereford was walking on the tracks.