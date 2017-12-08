New spa opens in Troy

TROY — In opening her new spa, owner Katie Wilkey hopes to offer clients a sanctuary amid all the stress of everyday life.

OM Garden Spa Sanctuary, located at 107 W. Market St. in Troy, will celebrate its grand opening tomorrow with an open house.

Inspired in part by her business owner dad, Wilkey said she has always wanted to own her own business. After graduating in 2011 and working in several different area spas, including a stint managing a salon in the Fairfield Commons Mall in Beavercreek, Wilkey decided the time was right to try opening her own.

“I’ve always wanted to have one of my own and I think I’ve just said it so much that like actually manifested and became real,” she said.

Wilkey, who has lived in Troy since she was a child, found a location earlier this year and spent the last few months renovating the space. It features private space for massages and beauty treatments and plenty of room to expand in the future.

OM Garden Spa Sanctuary offers treatments like facials, LED light therapy and microderm abrasion (a kind of exfoliation treatment), as well as hot stone massage and waxing — “From brows to Brazilians,” she said.

In addition to pampering the body, Wilkey hopes to offer treatment for the mind and soul as well. “It’s stress relief,” she said.

“I want people to feel like they can come get a service and feel relaxed and then also be able to vent to someone,” she said. “I’ve had people cry during a service and say, ‘You know, I really feel love from you,’ and I’m like, this is why I do this.

“When someone says that, it really humbles you,” she added.

Wilkey hopes to provide a unique experience in the area, where she notes there are more hair salons than spas.

“I love salons, but I don’t like going to salons to get a spa service and hearing hair dryers and smelling the chemicals,” she said, adding that all of her products are organic. “It all comes back to that stress relief.”

Saturday’s open house, held tomorrow from 2-7 p.m., will allow the public to check out the space and learn more about Wilkey’s services. The first 50 visitors will also receive a bag of free samples, and there will also be raffles of services.

For more information, call (937) 703-9262 or like OM Garden Spa Sanctuary on Facebook.

Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News Owner and spa therapist Katie Wilkey offers a facial massage at OM Garden Spa Sanctuary. The recently opened spa will hold a grand opening tomorrow afternoon. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_DSC_0259.jpg Cecilia Fox | Troy Daily News Owner and spa therapist Katie Wilkey offers a facial massage at OM Garden Spa Sanctuary. The recently opened spa will hold a grand opening tomorrow afternoon.

By Cecilia Fox

Reach Cecilia at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

