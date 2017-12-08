Pedestrian struck by train near Tipp City

TIPP CITY — A pedestrian was struck by a CSX train near the Crane Road crossing on Thursday evening.

Police, fire, and EMS units responded to the Crane Road crossing shortly after 9 p.m. when CSX dispatchers contacted Miami County 911 to report that the engineer of a southbound freight train had spotted a man walking on the tracks, sounded his horns and hit the brakes, but was unable to stop in time to avoid striking the man.

Emergency workers spent around 15 minutes searching for the victim, Jesse Hereford, 26, of Tipp City, before locating him approximately 150-200 yards from the Crane Road crossing.

CareFlight was dispatched to transport Hereford to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, where he remained Friday in stable condition.

Crash reconstructionists from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene as well as a CSX investigator.

Sheriff’s investigators are working to determine why Hereford was walking on the tracks.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call CareFlight lands in parking lot north of Tipp City on Thursday night to transport the victim of a train vs. pedestrian crash along CSX tracks near Crane Road. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_120717mju_crash_trainped201712722569723-2.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call CareFlight lands in parking lot north of Tipp City on Thursday night to transport the victim of a train vs. pedestrian crash along CSX tracks near Crane Road. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tipp City Fire and EMS along with Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies work the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian who was struck by a CSX train near the Crane Road crossing on Thursday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_120717mju_crash_trainped22017127225535318-2.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Tipp City Fire and EMS along with Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies work the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian who was struck by a CSX train near the Crane Road crossing on Thursday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/12/web1_MU2_63822017127225545206-2.jpg

Tipp man in stable condition

By Mike Ullery mullery@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Mike Ullery at (937) 451-3335

Reach Mike Ullery at (937) 451-3335