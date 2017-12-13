UVCC board talks electrical trades

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education had initial discussions about developing a classroom for electrical trades in the school’s lab.

The discussion was during the board’s regular meeting, Dec. 12.

Advisory members are interested in creating a state-of-the-art demonstration area within the classroom to provide training in new technology.

In other business, the board:

• Gave first reading to proposed revisions to policies and regulations concerning full-time staff fringe benefits, English language learners, admission of interdistrict transfer students and truancy.

• Passed a resolution approving a community reinvestment area agreement between the village of Jackson Center and Lipper components Manufacturing Inc. for a 15-year abatement of property taxes.

• Accepted donations by DRT Power Systems LLC of 45 lathe tool holders, by Adam Hewitt of a Briggs & Stratton engine riding lawn mower, by the French Oil Mill Machinery Co. of 1,600 pounds of stainless steel, by ElitAire of a Dakin 0.75-ton wall-mounted heat pump system, by Nidec Minster Corp. of 60 pounds of drill bits, by National Gypsum of EXP sheathing, by Yagnesh R. Raval of a 1997 Ford Expedition, by Slagle Mechanical of four Appion G5T twin refrigerant recovery machines and by Honda of Ameria Anna Engine Plant of three 1.5-liter engines.

• Approved meeting dates for 2018.

• Appointed Maria Brewer to serve as president pro-tem of the board during its organizational meeting in January.